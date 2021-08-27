$2.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryder System’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the highest is $2.15. Ryder System posted earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full-year earnings of $7.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $8.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on R shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist boosted their price target on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Shares of NYSE R traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.79. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $89.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is -859.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 71.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

