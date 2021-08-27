1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “1st Constitution Bancorp occupies an enviable position as one of New Jersey’s few independent community banks. Dramatically improved earnings and growth, a strong capital base, and a dynamic management, combined to propel 1st Constitution Bank full speed ahead amid the changing tides in the banking industry. 1st Constitution Bank is a community oriented bank serving Central New Jersey. “

Shares of NASDAQ FCCY opened at $21.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $222.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 24.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 11.0% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 725,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,770,000 after purchasing an additional 71,994 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 39,511 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 524,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 9.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 22,088 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in 1st Constitution Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $3,496,000. Institutional investors own 39.63% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking. It offers demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial and consumer or instalment loans. The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

