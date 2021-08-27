1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1st Constitution Bancorp occupies an enviable position as one of New Jersey’s few independent community banks. Dramatically improved earnings and growth, a strong capital base, and a dynamic management, combined to propel 1st Constitution Bank full speed ahead amid the changing tides in the banking industry. 1st Constitution Bank is a community oriented bank serving Central New Jersey. “

Shares of NASDAQ FCCY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.76. 54,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,449. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.72. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,496,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $652,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. 39.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking. It offers demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial and consumer or instalment loans. The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

