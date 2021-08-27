$194.47 Million in Sales Expected for Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) will announce $194.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Inovalon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $195.40 million and the lowest is $192.70 million. Inovalon reported sales of $161.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full year sales of $770.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $767.81 million to $775.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $862.13 million, with estimates ranging from $829.23 million to $885.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Inovalon.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Inovalon had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $190.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.89 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INOV. BTIG Research cut shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $617,828.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 472,778 shares in the company, valued at $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 49.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INOV. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Inovalon by 243.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,534 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Inovalon during the first quarter worth approximately $46,906,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Inovalon by 77.8% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,255,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,789 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Inovalon by 241.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 992,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,572,000 after acquiring an additional 701,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Inovalon by 241.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 735,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,057,000 after acquiring an additional 520,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INOV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.54. 26,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,584. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. Inovalon has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

Read More: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inovalon (INOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.