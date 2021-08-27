1,838 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Bought by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Zoetis by 97.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.08.

NYSE ZTS traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $204.02. 955,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,770. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.91. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $208.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,144.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $2,951,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,854 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

