1,720 Shares in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY) Acquired by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 680.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 1,348.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000.

NYSEARCA URTY opened at $101.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.33. ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $129.00.

