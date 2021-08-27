$17.90 Million in Sales Expected for Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) to post $17.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sientra’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.10 million and the lowest is $17.50 million. Sientra reported sales of $19.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sientra will report full-year sales of $78.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.50 million to $82.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $96.50 million, with estimates ranging from $92.50 million to $99.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). Sientra had a negative net margin of 119.58% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink set a $8.24 price objective on shares of Sientra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sientra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.19.

In other news, CEO Ronald Menezes acquired 5,800 shares of Sientra stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $40,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Oliver Christian Bennett sold 3,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $25,051.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,747.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,698 shares of company stock worth $59,002 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. X Square Capital LLC grew its position in Sientra by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 291,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sientra by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Sientra by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sientra by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sientra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIEN traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.34. 398,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,012. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.36. Sientra has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.15.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

