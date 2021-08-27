1,686 Shares in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Purchased by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 849,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,529,000 after buying an additional 105,152 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 246.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,807,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 75.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 114,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,437,000 after purchasing an additional 48,925 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 64.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 26,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA URTH traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.65. 1,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,319. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.47. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1-year low of $95.64 and a 1-year high of $131.58.

