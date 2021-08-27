$16.31 Million in Sales Expected for Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) will post $16.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.89 million. Stellus Capital Investment reported sales of $14.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year sales of $62.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $61.37 million to $62.69 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $69.79 million, with estimates ranging from $67.97 million to $71.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 61.55% and a return on equity of 8.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCM. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 9.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 257,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 17,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 17.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SCM traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $13.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,492. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $257.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

