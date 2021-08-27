14,915 Shares in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Acquired by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 42,295 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 1,365.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,119,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,637,000 after buying an additional 1,042,954 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,128,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. 44.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GSG stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $16.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.84.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

