127,000 Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP) Purchased by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 127,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in International Paper by 15.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,495,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109,887 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in International Paper by 40.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,254 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,166,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,642,000 after purchasing an additional 232,569 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 16.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,852,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,368,000 after purchasing an additional 684,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 10.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,939,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,900,000 after purchasing an additional 183,843 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $59.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.57. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a 52 week low of $35.93 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Stephens raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

