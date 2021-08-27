1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €27.85 ($32.77).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.40 ($27.53) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

DRI remained flat at $€25.12 ($29.55) during trading on Thursday. 110,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.34. 1&1 Drillisch has a twelve month low of €17.11 ($20.13) and a twelve month high of €27.12 ($31.91). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €25.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion and a PE ratio of 18.16.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access and 5G segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and wireless services. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

