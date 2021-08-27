$11.83 Billion in Sales Expected for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) will announce sales of $11.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.91 billion and the highest is $12.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries reported sales of $6.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 74.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year sales of $42.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.54 billion to $44.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $39.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.76 billion to $42.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.31.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $64.21 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

