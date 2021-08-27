1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $32.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.72. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $39.61.
In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total value of $75,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,043.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $624,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,257,611.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,629. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLWS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. DA Davidson upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.
About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts for all celebratory occasions. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets and BloomNet Wire. The firm offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.
