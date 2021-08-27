1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $32.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.72. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $39.61.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total value of $75,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,043.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $624,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,257,611.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,629. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 1,765.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 720,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 681,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.11% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $22,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLWS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. DA Davidson upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts for all celebratory occasions. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets and BloomNet Wire. The firm offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

