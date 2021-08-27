$1.50 EPS Expected for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to announce $1.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Water Works’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the lowest is $1.47. American Water Works posted earnings per share of $1.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,574,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,349,922,000 after purchasing an additional 911,406 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,472,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,191,000 after purchasing an additional 747,665 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in American Water Works by 1,914.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 329,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,419,000 after purchasing an additional 313,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Water Works by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000,000 after purchasing an additional 295,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

AWK opened at $181.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.24. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $185.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.603 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

