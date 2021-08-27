$1.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) will announce $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41. Science Applications International posted earnings per share of $1.63 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year earnings of $6.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $6.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $7.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Science Applications International by 12.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,352,000 after purchasing an additional 91,475 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Science Applications International by 109,420.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in Science Applications International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 564.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 66,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after buying an additional 56,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 26.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAIC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.80. 1,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,594. Science Applications International has a one year low of $72.44 and a one year high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.60%.

Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

