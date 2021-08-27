$1.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) will announce sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.43 billion. Moody’s posted sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full-year sales of $5.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.14 billion to $6.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.55.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,081.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $1,189,568.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,339 shares of company stock valued at $3,712,413 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,895,215,000 after acquiring an additional 40,892 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,525,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,280,000 after acquiring an additional 140,319 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,374,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,057,000 after acquiring an additional 202,540 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,781,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,900,000 after acquiring an additional 128,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 13.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,735,000 after purchasing an additional 302,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $375.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,037. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $374.33. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $253.17 and a twelve month high of $388.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

