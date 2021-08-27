$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to announce $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Starbucks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.05. Starbucks posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 98%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Starbucks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $325,668,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 13,891 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in Starbucks by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 179,115 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $19,572,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.35. 120,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,938,384. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $81.75 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $136.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

