$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) to report earnings per share of $0.97 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Washington Trust Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Washington Trust Bancorp.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 29.06%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WASH. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $52.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $56.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 278.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.