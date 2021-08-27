$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) to report earnings per share of $0.97 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Washington Trust Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 29.06%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WASH. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $52.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $56.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 278.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.