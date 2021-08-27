$0.48 EPS Expected for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. Goldman Sachs BDC posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 85.41% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.61 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 863.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 151,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 135,809 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 12,730 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 947,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,567,000 after buying an additional 140,723 shares during the period. 19.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GSBD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.17. 4,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,311. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $20.65. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.24%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

