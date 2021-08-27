$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.41. Limestone Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 million.

LMST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Limestone Bancorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of LMST opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. Limestone Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.76. The company has a market cap of $115.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other news, EVP Joseph C. Seiler sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $32,660.00. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $729,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $684,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP grew its position in Limestone Bancorp by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 319,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 27,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

