$0.30 EPS Expected for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.40. Southwestern Energy reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 275%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%.

SWN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research raised Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.17.

Shares of NYSE:SWN traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.56. 339,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,766,942. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.90. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $5.85.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 79,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 20.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,362 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 79,296 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

