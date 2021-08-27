$0.25 EPS Expected for Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.27. Earthstone Energy reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 316.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $89.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.37 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,652,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 283.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,807,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,233 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,646,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,774,000 after purchasing an additional 54,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 38,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,361,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after purchasing an additional 122,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESTE opened at $8.00 on Friday. Earthstone Energy has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.29 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.95.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

