$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arko’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arko will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARKO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Arko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.81.

Shares of ARKO stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.46. 3,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. Arko has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 67.14 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Arko during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Arko during the first quarter worth $196,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arko in the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arko in the first quarter valued at $1,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

