$0.21 EPS Expected for Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. Dynagas LNG Partners posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.77 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 18.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLNG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of DLNG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.26 million, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $3.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLNG. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 142,157 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

