$0.18 EPS Expected for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) will post $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. Allegro MicroSystems posted earnings of $1.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 89.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Allegro MicroSystems.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $188.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.55 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.78.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $243,681.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,602 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,618.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 49,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $1,380,291.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,954.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 448,928 shares of company stock worth $12,187,124 in the last three months. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $34.66.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.