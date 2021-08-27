-$0.15 EPS Expected for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). ADMA Biologics posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 76.73% and a negative net margin of 126.67%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADMA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.20.

Shares of ADMA opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.11. The company has a market cap of $183.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 350,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $434,436.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth $27,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 40,030 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,603,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 227,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 24,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

