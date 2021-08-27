$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.12. Genmab A/S reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Genmab A/S.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GMAB shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,992,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,351,000 after purchasing an additional 39,357 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,755,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,679,000 after purchasing an additional 125,900 shares during the period. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 57,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,088,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,452,000 after purchasing an additional 222,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.89. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $48.85.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

