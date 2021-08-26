Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 788 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRCL. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 1st quarter worth $1,607,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 14,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $98,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,718.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SRCL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $67.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 279.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41. Stericycle, Inc. has a one year low of $59.51 and a one year high of $79.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.66 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

