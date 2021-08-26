Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 719 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hubbell by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,481,000 after purchasing an additional 140,302 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Hubbell by 542.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,423,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,317 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hubbell by 15.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,708,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,255,000 after acquiring an additional 225,077 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hubbell by 5.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,652,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,859,000 after acquiring an additional 78,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hubbell by 17.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,589,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,979,000 after acquiring an additional 239,537 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,991 shares in the company, valued at $378,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $208.22 on Thursday. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $131.09 and a twelve month high of $208.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.58.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

