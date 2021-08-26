Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 37.6% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 7,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 58,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the second quarter worth about $97,370,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the second quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 11.1% during the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XEC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $88.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.76.

Shares of NYSE:XEC opened at $60.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Cimarex Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $76.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.58. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.17, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.60.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 34.56%. Cimarex Energy’s revenue was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

