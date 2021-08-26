Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 21.2% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.8% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 26,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 34.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HI shares. TheStreet lowered Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NYSE:HI opened at $45.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.07. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hillenbrand news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $280,902.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,040.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

