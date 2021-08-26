Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Polaris were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the second quarter worth $127,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris by 7.8% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Polaris by 108.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Polaris by 23.9% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Polaris by 45.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PII. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.59.

PII stock opened at $126.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.98. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.67 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

