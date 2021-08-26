Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 50,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 13,520 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,885,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,148 shares during the period. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 368,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 171,478 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $31.68 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $43.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.62.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

