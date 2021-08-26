Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 39.88% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Zuora stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.26. 125,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.88. Zuora has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $18.64.

In other Zuora news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 4,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $79,327.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,192 shares in the company, valued at $247,650.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 8,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $141,531.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 29,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,618.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,554 shares of company stock worth $877,751. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zuora stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,402 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.07% of Zuora worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

