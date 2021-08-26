Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 38.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded up $12.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $350.55. The company had a trading volume of 89,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,947,885. The stock has a market cap of $103.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.46, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.20 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $370.04.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,873,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total value of $3,662,763.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 315,492 shares of company stock worth $116,842,501. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.61 price target for the company. Argus raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 target price on Zoom Video Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.41.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

