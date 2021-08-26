Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Argus

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Argus from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. raised their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.08.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $204.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.89 billion, a PE ratio of 51.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $208.56.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,503 shares of company stock worth $6,760,379 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Amundi purchased a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter worth approximately $321,789,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Zoetis by 641.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,799 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Zoetis by 7.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,470 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 387.5% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,417,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,067 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Zoetis by 760.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,270,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

