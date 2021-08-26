ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.150-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $64 million-$64.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.46 million.ZIX also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.580-$0.600 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIXI traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.71. 7,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,791. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.09. ZIX has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The firm has a market cap of $438.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 70.86%. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ZIX will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZIXI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ZIX currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ZIX by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIX during the 2nd quarter valued at $500,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 469.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 72,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 125,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

About ZIX

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

