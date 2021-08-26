Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Brokerages expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) to report $1.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.95 billion and the highest is $2.10 billion. Zimmer Biomet posted sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year sales of $8.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.06 billion to $8.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.44 billion to $8.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zimmer Biomet.
Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.39. 1,656,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,429. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $129.15 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.09.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 16.93%.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Zimmer Biomet
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.
