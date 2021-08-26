ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $33,048.00

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 26th. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $9.93 million and $33,048.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00051328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00121900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00155573 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,938.43 or 1.00026718 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $482.86 or 0.01028981 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,025.31 or 0.06446993 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,585,131,919 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

