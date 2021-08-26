ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Stock Price Down 2.9%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)’s stock price was down 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.34 and last traded at $46.95. Approximately 10,695 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,446,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.37.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZIM shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. started coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion and a PE ratio of 10.02.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $1.68. Analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 30.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at $5,846,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at $609,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

