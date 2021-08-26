Zevia PBC’s Quiet Period Set To End on August 31st (NYSE:ZVIA)

Zevia PBC’s (NYSE:ZVIA) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, August 31st. Zevia PBC had issued 10,700,000 shares in its IPO on July 22nd. The total size of the offering was $149,800,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. During Zevia PBC’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZVIA shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

NYSE:ZVIA opened at $13.84 on Thursday. Zevia PBC has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $15.00.

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

