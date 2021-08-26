ZCore (ZCR) Price Hits $0.0129

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded down 16.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One ZCore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZCore has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. ZCore has a total market cap of $137,544.59 and approximately $694.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Xaya (CHI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Profile

ZCore (CRYPTO:ZCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 10,630,850 coins. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

ZCore Coin Trading

