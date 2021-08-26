Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) to “Buy”

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.75 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WTT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 price target (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of Wireless Telecom Group stock opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Wireless Telecom Group has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $53.74 million, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Wireless Telecom Group had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. Analysts forecast that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko sold 81,027 shares of Wireless Telecom Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $245,511.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko sold 121,379 shares of Wireless Telecom Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $364,137.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,023,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,397,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Wireless Telecom Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 37,191 shares during the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

