Zacks Investment Research Upgrades The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) to “Buy”

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.65% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Beauty Health Company is a beauty health company. Its flagship brand HydraFacial is a non-invasive and approachable beauty health platform and ecosystem with a powerful community of estheticians, consumers and partners, bridging medical and consumer retail to democratize and personalize skin care solutions for the masses. The Beauty Health Company, formerly known as Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in CHICAGO, Utah. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on SKIN. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Beauty Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIN opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The Beauty Health has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.97.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

