Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

BHB stock opened at $27.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.97. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. Research analysts predict that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 473.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.