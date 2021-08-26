Zacks Investment Research Downgrades USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “
USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $95.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.85. USANA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $72.03 and a 52 week high of $107.85.
In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Brent Neidig sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $26,462.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Auciaux sold 596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $60,625.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,312.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,990 shares of company stock worth $389,746 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 329.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 3,400.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter worth about $200,000. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.
