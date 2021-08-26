Zacks Investment Research Downgrades USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $95.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.85. USANA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $72.03 and a 52 week high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Brent Neidig sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $26,462.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Auciaux sold 596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $60,625.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,312.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,990 shares of company stock worth $389,746 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 329.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 3,400.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter worth about $200,000. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

