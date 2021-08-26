Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

NYSE:BFS opened at $45.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.15. Saul Centers has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $47.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 76.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 66.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Saul Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,502,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Saul Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

