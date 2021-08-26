Zacks: Brokerages Expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) will report earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xencor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.88) and the highest is ($0.60). Xencor reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 240.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.98) to ($2.31). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 3.97%.

XNCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Xencor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Shares of XNCR opened at $32.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 88.03 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.19. Xencor has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $58.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Xencor by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Xencor by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Xencor by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 535,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,477,000 after acquiring an additional 35,436 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Xencor by 105,573.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 15,836 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Xencor by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 88,576 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

