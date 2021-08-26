Zacks: Brokerages Expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Will Post Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Equities analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report earnings of $1.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.77. West Pharmaceutical Services reported earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full-year earnings of $8.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.07 to $8.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.66 to $8.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow West Pharmaceutical Services.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $444.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1-year low of $253.85 and a 1-year high of $450.90.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.