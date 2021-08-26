Zacks: Brokerages Expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Will Post Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Equities analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report earnings of $1.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.77. West Pharmaceutical Services reported earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full-year earnings of $8.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.07 to $8.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.66 to $8.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $444.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1-year low of $253.85 and a 1-year high of $450.90.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Earnings History and Estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST)

